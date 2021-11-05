Desjardins Trims SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Target Price to C$43.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNCAF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.