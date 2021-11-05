Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 2,243 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ING. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $4,486,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,811,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

NYSE ING opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61. ING Groep has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.