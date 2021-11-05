Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €66.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.52 ($73.55).

Shares of BNP opened at €59.08 ($69.51) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.32.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

