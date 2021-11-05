Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $61.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE TEX opened at $47.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 157.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

