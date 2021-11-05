Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

LON DLG opened at GBX 285.70 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 296.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

