Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 339.50 ($4.44) on Wednesday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 192.07 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 329.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 315.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). Insiders bought 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150 over the last three months.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

