Dfyn Network Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00081640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00103465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.52 or 0.07264093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.16 or 0.94896047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 30,737,451 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

