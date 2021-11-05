Digital Brands Group, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 10th (NASDAQ:DBGI)

Digital Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DBGI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 10th. Digital Brands Group had issued 2,409,639 shares in its initial public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Digital Brands Group stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Digital Brands Group has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

