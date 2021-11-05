Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.47. The stock had a trading volume of 773,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,785. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.