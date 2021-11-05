Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.47. The stock had a trading volume of 773,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,785. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.67.
In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
