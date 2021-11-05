Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.65 million.Digital Turbine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Turbine from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.13.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

