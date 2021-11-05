DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $589.51 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.00318597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003989 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

