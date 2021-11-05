Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $724.29

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 724.29 ($9.46) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($10.03). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 717 ($9.37), with a volume of 100,137 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £358.71 million and a P/E ratio of 21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 729.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 724.29.

Dignity Company Profile (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.