Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 67.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

