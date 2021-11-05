Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.71% of Emerald worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Emerald in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerald by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 31,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $339.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

