Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 933.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,770 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 145,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

BHR stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $319.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.