Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan bought 2,047 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $59,301.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

