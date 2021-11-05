Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,169 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.