Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $111.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.84. 212,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,580. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

