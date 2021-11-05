Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $76.53. 2,588,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,022. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

