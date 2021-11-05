Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,046. Domtar has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UFS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

