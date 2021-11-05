DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get DoorDash alerts:

NYSE:DASH traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.88. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,301 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $2,079,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.