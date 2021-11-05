Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.44.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$12.31 and a one year high of C$17.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.51.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

