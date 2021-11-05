Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera Sells 26,173 Shares

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $840,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DRVN traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 769,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,107,000 after acquiring an additional 290,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,237,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,202,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

