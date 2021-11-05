DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of DSPG remained flat at $$21.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 118,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,775. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $530.36 million, a PE ratio of -99.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.90.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 556.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

