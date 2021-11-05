Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.02

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 11415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -234.46 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,912,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 1,001,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 810.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,087,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,084,000 after buying an additional 967,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 10,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 845,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,164,000 after buying an additional 837,112 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

