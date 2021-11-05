Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00083242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,458.99 or 0.07292473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,089.60 or 0.99909127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

