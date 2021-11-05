Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Ducommun stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,817. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ducommun stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Ducommun as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

