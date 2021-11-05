Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $56.44 on Monday. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.61.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

