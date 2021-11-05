DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DuPont’s adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021 topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost the company’s performance. The buyout of Rogers will also offer significant cost synergy opportunities. The company also remains focused on driving cash flow. However, weaker automotive production due to the chip shortage is hurting its order patterns. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and weakness in the Interconnect Solutions business.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on DD. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 116,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,368. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

