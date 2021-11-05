DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.34 billion-$16.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion.DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.18-4.22 EPS.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,856. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.99. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

