Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €43.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.60 ($51.29).

Several research firms recently commented on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €39.38 ($46.33). The stock had a trading volume of 349,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.