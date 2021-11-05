Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nord/LB

Dürr (OTC:DUERF) was upgraded by research analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dürr in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of DUERF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. Dürr has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

