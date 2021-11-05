e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $30.21 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7,848.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 916,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,847,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,457.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 393,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after acquiring an additional 384,942 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 793,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 373,328 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

