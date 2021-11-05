e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues Earnings Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,466,422.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

