e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,934. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,725 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

