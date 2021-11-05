E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.80 ($13.88).

EOAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

EOAN stock opened at €11.25 ($13.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.51. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

