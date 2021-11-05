Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ EGBN traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $59.51. 85,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,184. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,186,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.