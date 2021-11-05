Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh Sells 10,000 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.70. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

