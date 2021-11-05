Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,189.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.89.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

