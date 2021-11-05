Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Financial Review

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.88 $237.42 million $4.69 22.14

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and IDACORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A IDACORP 1 1 1 0 2.00

IDACORP has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.08%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A IDACORP 17.39% 9.60% 3.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDACORP beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity. The Others segment comprises of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects, Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects. The company was founded on October 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

