eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.62 million, a P/E ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

