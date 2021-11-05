Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFGSY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of EFGSY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.24. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864. Eiffage has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

