Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 107,934.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,571 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $4,911,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $29,845,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.68.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

