Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

EA stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.52. 45,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.68.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

