Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.68.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

