ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 36.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $56,527.50 and approximately $19,058.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.