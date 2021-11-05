Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.674 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Enbridge has increased its dividend by 30.4% over the last three years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 118.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.