Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $54.02, but opened at $59.25. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 4,370 shares traded.
The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.
About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
