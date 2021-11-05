Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $54.02, but opened at $59.25. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 4,370 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

