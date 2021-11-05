Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$12.50. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

TSE:EFX traded down C$2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.56. 1,093,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$767.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.7699999 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

