Energo Achieves Market Capitalization of $223,890.23 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Energo has a total market capitalization of $223,890.23 and $22,819.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00244545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.